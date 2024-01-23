The newlywed couple of Bollywood - Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who attended the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, have shared glimpses from the occasion, smiling joyfully for the cameras. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Arrive in Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony (View Pics).

Randeep and Lin were also seen sharing a selfie with Bollywood’s one of the most beautiful actresses, Madhuri Dixit, and her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene. In the photos, the lovebirds can be seen dressed in beautiful ethnic attires.

Check Out the Pictures Here:

The ‘Sarbjit’ fame actor opted for a silver kurta, and a multi-coloured shawl to beat the cold. His wife Lin looked gorgeous in a red saree with golden motifs on it, and carried a matching shawl.

Lin, who is known for her work in ‘Jaane Jaan’ tied her hair in a bun, opted for green accessories, red lips, matching bindi, and sindoor. She completed the outfit with a small clutch. The couple can be seen posing against the backdrop of the Ram Temple and are all smiles for the cameras. The string of photos features a selfie with Madhuri and her husband.

Madhuri is wearing a yellow saree with a golden blouse. She kept her makeup minimal, and opted for jhumkas. The other photos show different glimpses of the Ram Temple.

The post had a tune of the track "Ram Siya Ram". It was captioned as: “Ram Lalla aa gaye hain”. Randeep and Lin got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Exude Couple Goals in Latest Insta Pic!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Randeep next has Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Unfair & Lovely in the pipeline. Lin next has Bun Tikki in her kitty.

