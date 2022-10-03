After Mahesh Manjrekar opted out, Randeep Hooda has stepped in as the director of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which will also mark his directorial debut. The actor who essays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has also co-written the film with Utkarsh Naithani. The film will hit the big screens on the occasion of Veer Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, which is on May 26, 2023. Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda’s First Look As Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Unveiled (View Pic).

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Update

