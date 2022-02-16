From sharing iconic songs to pictures and videos, fans and celebs are remembering the legendary Bappi Lahiri in the most beautiful manner. The gem of Indian music industry passed away on February 15. Ranveer Singh has shared a few throwback pictures of the iconic playback singer and music composer and mourned over the loss of Bollywood’s Disco King.

Ranveer Singh Remembers Bappi Lahiri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

