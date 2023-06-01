Rejoice Ranveer Singh fans, as the actor has signed two films. According to Pinkvilla, he will be reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for upcoming magnum opus Baiju Bawra. The report further hints that Alia Bhatt is roped in as the leading lady for the SLB movie. That's not it, as the actor has also given his nod for Don 3. To note, these two flicks will be shot over a period of two years in 2024 and 2025. Shah Rukh Khan to Exit Don 3? From Yash To Ranveer Singh, 5 Actors Who Could Replace Jawan Star in Farhan Akhtar's Rumoured Reboot.

Ranveer Singh in Baiju Bawra and Don 3:

