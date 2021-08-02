One of the country's foremost film critics, Rashid Irani dies at 74. Reportedly, his mortal remains were found by the police and friends at his home. He was an avid film critic and one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society. May his soul RIP.

He was one of the pillars of the Mumbai Press Club Film Society, and a core member of the club, who didn't miss a day at the media centre writing his reviews and watching films. He will be missed sorely by all members and staff. Details about his funeral will be announced soon. — Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) August 2, 2021

