Jaipur: Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan Bids Tearful Farewell to Husband Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan Who Died in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash (Watch Videos)

Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan bid a tearful farewell to her husband, Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, today, June 17, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan was among the seven people killed in the Kedarnath helicopter crash on June 15.

Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan bid a tearful farewell to her husband, Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, today, June 17, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan was among the seven people killed in the Kedarnath helicopter crash on June 15. The emotional funeral procession took place in Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar, where Lt Colonel Deepika was seen carrying her husband’s portrait, walking alongside Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and other mourners. Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter, was honoured with a solemn ceremony as his mortal remains were taken for the last rites. Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: All 7 Passengers, Including Infant Onboard Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter, Confirmed Dead (Watch Videos).

Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan bid a tearful farewell to her husband, Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, today, June 17, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan was among the seven people killed in the Kedarnath helicopter crash on June 15. The emotional funeral procession took place in Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar, where Lt Colonel Deepika was seen carrying her husband’s portrait, walking alongside Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and other mourners. Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter, was honoured with a solemn ceremony as his mortal remains were taken for the last rites. Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: All 7 Passengers, Including Infant Onboard Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter, Confirmed Dead (Watch Videos).

