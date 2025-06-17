Jaipur: Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan Bids Tearful Farewell to Husband Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan Who Died in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash (Watch Videos)

Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan bid a tearful farewell to her husband, Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, today, June 17, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan was among the seven people killed in the Kedarnath helicopter crash on June 15. The emotional funeral procession took place in Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar, where Lt Colonel Deepika was seen carrying her husband’s portrait, walking alongside Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and other mourners. Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter, was honoured with a solemn ceremony as his mortal remains were taken for the last rites. Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: All 7 Passengers, Including Infant Onboard Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter, Confirmed Dead (Watch Videos).

Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan Carries Husband's Portrait

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan (Retd) was one of the seven people who died in a helicopter crash in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on June 15. Visuals from Shastri Nagar as his wife, Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore… pic.twitter.com/iudUvCoHhM — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan Bids Tearful Farewell to Husband in Jaipur

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Lt Colonel Deepika Chauhan bids a tearful goodbye to her husband, Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan (Retd), who was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, on June 15. The retired Lt Colonel & 6 others died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/HW0yBfwF4N — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh’s Last Rites Held in Jaipur

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Mortal remains of Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan (Retd) brought to the crematorium for the last rites. He was the pilot of the helicopter that crashed in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, on 15th June. pic.twitter.com/1xnBYopHFS — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

