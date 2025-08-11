The Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been suspended for three days starting Tuesday, August 12. The District Administration of Rudraprayag said the Kedarnath Yatra has been postponed for three days due to heavy rainfall expected across the state, including Rudraprayag. As per the announcement, the Yatra has been suspended for the safety of devotees from August 12 to 14. Rudraprayag DM also said that machines have been deployed 24/7 in NH danger zones, with teams on alert mode. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts for Several Districts Till August 14.

Kedarnath Dham Yatra Suspended Due to Heavy Rain Forecast in Uttarakhand

⚠️ भारी बारिश की चेतावनी | केदारनाथ यात्रा 3 दिन स्थगित 📅 12-13-14 अगस्त को रुद्रप्रयाग सहित राज्यभर में भारी वर्षा की संभावना। 🚫 श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा हेतु केदारनाथ धाम यात्रा अस्थायी रूप से रोक दी गई है। 🚜 NH डेंजर जोन में 24x7 मशीनें तैनात, टीमें अलर्ट मोड पर। 💧 नदी के जल… pic.twitter.com/JwAQmWTdSN — DM Rudraprayag (@DmRudraprayag) August 11, 2025

