Rhea Kapoor is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in Mumbai today. The groom has already left for the venue while Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor are all set to attend the event. Both the girls look ravishing in their lehengas!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Here's the groom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)