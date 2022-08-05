Mithilesh Chaturvedi died on August 4 after suffering cardiac arrest. There were several industry members who offered condolences on the veteran actor’s demise. Hrithik Roshan too paid heartfelt tribute to his Koi Mil Gaya co-star on Twitter. He tweeted, “A veteran actor who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times.” Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies of Heart Ailment; Veteran Actor Was Known for His Roles in Koi Mil Gaya, Satya, Gadar Ek Prem Katha and More.

Hrithik Roshan Remembers Mithilesh Chaturvedi

Thoughts & prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor who I've had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 4, 2022

