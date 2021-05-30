Bollywood actress Kajol mourned the loss of a dear friend, Ryan Stephen, who passed away on May 30 due to COVID-19 complications in Goa. She shared a collage of throwback pics that saw herself along with the deceased. Ryan had produced Kajol's short film, Devi.

Kajol's Emotional Note For Ryan Stephen:

