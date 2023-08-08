Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has entered the Rs 100 crore club, however, it has witnessed a huge dip in its numbers on the 11th day of its release. RRKPK minted Rs 4.30 crore on August 7. With that low collections, the total amount garnered by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer stands at Rs 109.38 crore. From Pathaan to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, All Hindi Films That Crossed Rs 100 Crore Mark in 2023 and When They Reached the Box Office Milestone!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Collections

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a strong number on [second] Mon, displays strong legs at the #BO… Will be interesting to see how it fares when #Gadar2 and #OMG2 arrive… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr, Mon 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 109.38 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK… pic.twitter.com/0YxontR18N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)