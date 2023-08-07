2023 has seen some fantastic releases across film industry. These films were among the highly-anticipated releases of the year and they featured some of the renowned stars as well. There are many films that have managed to rake in Rs 100 crore in India. Some even managed to reach that milestone within two weeks of its theatrical release. Karan Johar’s family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the latest film to enter Rs 100 crore club. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Stands at a Total of Rs 105.08 Crore!

Speaking about the Hindi films that released this year and that managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark, it includes Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and many others. Let’s take a look at those Hindi films that have crossed the milestone and in how in many days it managed to achieve the feat. Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Is Unstoppable as It Rakes Rs 219 Crore in Just 2 Days.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [₹ 31.75 cr]… The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.08 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/o3GHHnFgqa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer RRKPK hit Rs 100 crore in 10 days of its release. The total collections of Karan Johar’s film stands at Rs 105.08 crore. It had grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide on the fourth day of its release.

Pathaan

ALL #BO RECORDS DEMOLISHED… #Pathaan creates HISTORY on Day 2 as well… FIRST #Hindi film to near ₹ 70 cr on a *single day*… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr [#RepublicDay]. Total: ₹ 123 cr. #Hindi version. #India biz. UNIMAGINABLE. UNPRECEDENTED. UNSTOPPABLE. pic.twitter.com/r6ZKG9QA5Y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s spy thriller had crossed Rs 100 crore on the second day itself. It had garnered Rs 55 crore on the opening day and on the second day it minted Rs 68 crore, making the collections of the film’s Hindi version Rs 123 crore.

The Kerala Story

#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ 💯 cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/unr9iCEFgj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2023

The Adah Sharma starrer might have run into controversies over its complex storyline, however, it did manage to mint Rs 100 crore in nine days. The film that released on May 5 earned Rs 19.50 crore on its ninth day, making its total collections 112.99 crore in India.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is 100 NOT OUT… The SECOND CENTURY [Nett BOC] of 2023, after #Pathaan… Biz jumps on [second] Sat, with national chains witnessing EXCELLENT GROWTH [Fri 1.96 cr, Sat 3.41 cr]… [Week 2] Sat 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 101.98 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/Un4QNJ4aY7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s rom-com surpassed Rs 100 crore on its 11th day of its theatrical release. The total collections on day 11 of Luv Ranjan’s film was Rs 101.98 crore.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

And he continue with his streak of Rs 100 crore films. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan becomes the 16th #SalmanKhan film to hit a century at the box office in India. A glimpse at journey from #Dabangg to #KBKJ. Ready to expand further with #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/BAA5wuf4b9 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 5, 2023

Salman Khan once again created box office record with KBKJ. It was the 16th film of Salman to hit Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in 10 days of its release.

So these are some of the Hindi films that have crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in India!

