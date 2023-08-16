Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues its triumphant run at the box office, amassing a remarkable Rs 137 crore in India by its 19th day. The film is further capitalising on the Independence Day surge, inching closer to the coveted Rs 150 crore milestone. Displaying consistent performance, the movie earned Rs 2.35 crore on Friday. Rs 3.70 crore on Saturday, Rs 4 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.65 crore on Monday, and Rs 3.54 crore in its third week. Its cumulative earnings have now reached Rs 137.02 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The News Here:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani also reaps the benefit of #IndependenceDay… Races towards ₹ 150 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 2.65 cr, Tue 3.54 cr. Total: ₹ 137.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/JBq14x4bzQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

