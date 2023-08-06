Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark in India. The domestic collections of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer continues to show incredible figures. The total collections of RRKPK stands at Rs 91.58 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Shabana Azmi Breaks Silence on Her Kissing Scene with Dharmendra, Says ‘Why Can’t a Strong Woman Be a Romantic Person as Well'.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)