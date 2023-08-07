Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been a great success at the box office. The film has garnered Rs 210 crore at the global box office, and understandably this has made Karan Johar a bit "emo". He shared multiple notes on Instagram thanking everyone who worked on the film and helped to make it a big success. Karan also shared that before the film released on July 28, he was quite nervous and felt that he would need an "IV drip" because of how stressed he was! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 9: Karan Johar’s Film, Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Crosses Rs 90 Crore Mark in India!

View Karan Johar's Full Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)