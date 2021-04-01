Television's popular face Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's debut film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter's teaser is finally out. And going by the glimpse of this one, it looks like a horrifying tale of lost love and its return. It revolves around the story of a sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO organization. Horror Tale of Saffron BPO in Gurgaon: Ghost Story of Girl Named Rose 'The Dead Girl Living' Will Make You Hope It's Not Real!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)