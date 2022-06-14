The epic action drama film in Hindi-Telugu language, titled RRR has made the list for best movies of 2022 according to a recent tweet by Rotten Tomatoes. The movie focuses on two revolutionaries and their journey a long way from home, who then upon returning, gear up to fight British colonialists in the 1920s. RRR has been praised by many critics and celebrities and gained fans overseas as well. RRR: Actor-Comedian Patton Oswalt Calls Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Film ‘F**ken Insane’.

View tweet below:

Newly Certified Fresh, #RRRMovie joins our list of the best movies of 2022. https://t.co/TKYwHv09nN — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 13, 2022

