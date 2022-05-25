SS Rajamouli's RRR movie starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR as leads has been a roaring success at the worldwide box office. The film which has managed to wow audiences as well as critics, now has gotten an applaud from an international celeb. As actor-comedian, Patton Oswalt got so impressed with RRR that he tweeted about it and also urged everyone to watch the extravaganza on Netflix. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Patton Oswalt Praises RRR:

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

