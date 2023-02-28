Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay for which some of the B-town members were also seen in attendance. Rumoured lovers Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday too were clicked outside Jackky’s Mumbai residence. Ananya opted a black crop top and wide legged denims, whereas Aditya looked dapper in printed shirt and jeans. Akanksha Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar were also seen at the gathering. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Blush After Paps Tell Them 'Jodi Hit Hai' at Diwali Party (Watch Video).

Jackky Bhagnani With CKay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

Aditya Roy Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Pednekar Sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Akanksha Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

