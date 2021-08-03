Sonu Sood has reunited with his Happy New Year director Farah Khan for a music video titled "Saath Kya Nibhaoge". We can tell you that the song could be a remix. The reason being "Saath kya nibhaoge" are popular lines from Altaf Raja's hit Indie-pop album "Tum To Thehre Pardesi". One other reason is Raja is one of the singers here along with Tony Kakkar. The music video also features Nidhhi Agerwal.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)