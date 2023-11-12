Pashmina Roshan ringed in her birthday with all her loved ones and in style. It was a vintage-themed party for which Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dressed up as Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda Fitzgeral, respectively. Hrithik shared a series of pics from the gathering on Instagram and captioned the post as, “Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark!” Hrithik Roshan Calls Cousin Pashmina Roshan ‘Brightest Star' On Her Birthday, Fighter Actor Shares Pic On Insta!

Pashmina Roshan’s Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The Gang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

