Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently holidaying in Italy. Neetu Kapoor shared a video post on her Insta Story that shows Saif extending her heartfelt wishes on her 65th birthday. He wished her saying, ‘Happy Birthday From Sardinia’. Kareena too joined him to wish her aunt on the special occasion. Neetu Kapoor Birthday: Alia Bhatt Calls Her Mother-in-Law ‘Queen’ in a Heartfelt Insta Post As She Turns 65 (View Post).

Saif & Kareena Wishing ‘Neetu Aunty’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)