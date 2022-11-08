Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen enjoying a rock concert while Taimur was hoisted up on Saif's shoulders. The two were reportedly attending the Mahindra I-Rock Show in Mumbai where Indian rock bands like Pentagram and Indus Creed were performing. Adipurush: Om Raut Announces New Release Date of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon Starrer; Film to Hit Big Screen on June 16, 2023.

View Tweet Here:

Just #SaifAliKhan and his son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a concert together. 🌟❤️ pic.twitter.com/q8rB10BdY8 — Filmfare (@filmfare) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)