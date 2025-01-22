Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on January 21, 2025, six days after he was attacked in his home at Satguru Sharan Apartments in Bandra West. The Mumbai Police have detained the prime accused in the stabbing incident. The actor was allegedly stabbed six times by the intruder around 2:30 AM and suffered deep wounds to his spine and neck, with a piece of the small knife lodged inside his body. Saif underwent surgery and was treated at the five-star hospital. He is now safe back home and was seen smiling to the paparazzi on his way back from hospital. However, the case raises several questions about Saif Ali Khan and his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, which Bollywood fans and the media alike have not been able to figure. Kamaal R Khan (KRK), actor and film critic, has been perplexed by the Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case as well. KRK has been tweeting about the incident ever since the attack on Saif on January 16, and has now asked five questions that have him worried. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Attacker Was Very Aggressive in Shocking Statement to Bandra Police, Says ‘I Was Terrified, So Karisma Took Me to Her House’.

KRK’s Theories in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

According to KRK, Saif and Kareena fought on the night of the attack, and therefore the attack happened as a result of their tiff. He also questioned how Saif came back from hospital in a matter of days and looked totally fit. Here’s what KRK tweeted on X:

“1) Saif Ali Khan came back from hospital 100% fit after 48 hours only.

2) Police did not charge attacker with attempt to murder crime.

3) Arrested person face doesn’t match with CCTV guy. Even though that CCTV footage is not from Saif’s floor.

4) A very weak Attacker stabbed Saif 6 times but Saif was not able break his one hair also.

5) So I do believe that nobody came in Saif’s House at that night. Saif and Kareena did fight with each other!”

KRK also posted a video on his YouTube channel, talking about the doubts in the Saif Ali Khan case that are in the minds of everyone following the case. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Photo of 2.5-Inch Knife Portion Removed From Actor’s Spine During Surgery Circulates Online.

KRK Posts Video on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

While the police have nabbed the absconding suspect who is believed to have come into India illegally from Bangladesh, the fact that the attacker’s face does not match the one in the first closed circuit television (CCTV) footage is intriguing several fans of Saif and Kareena across the world. Maybe once he is healthy enough post-recovery, Saif Ali Khan should hold a press conference and state what happened that night on January 16.

