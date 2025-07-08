The much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara brings together director Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films (YRF), known for their timeless love stories, for the very first time. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and features Aneet Padda as the female lead. On Tuesday (July 8), the trailer for the film was released, raising excitement levels. The trailer showcases the story of a music artiste and his writer, and how they fall in love only to face heartbreak ultimately. The brilliant acting and the infectious chemistry between the two young actors will leave viewers wanting more. Saiyaara is set to release in the theatres on July 18, 2025. ‘Saiyaara’ Title Song Creators Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami: From Kashmir to Bollywood, Musician Duo Talks About Their Journey and Break With YRF (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaara’:

