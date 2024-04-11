On the auspicious occasion of Eid, many of Salman Khan's fans gather outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai. It has now become a ritual for fans to gather outside his house in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bollywood superstar. Like always, Salman Khan has finally delighted his fans by showing up on his balcony to greet them. Salman Khan was dressed in a white shirt and matching pants for the occasion. He waved and thanked his fans for showing up outside his residence and showing so much love to him. The Bollywood superstar was accompanied by his father, Salim Khan, as he greeted his fans. Sharing a video of the same on his X (previously Twitter) handle, Salman Khan wrote "Eid Mubarak". Eid 2024: Cops Lathi-Charge Unruly Salman Khan Fans Gathered Outside His Residence in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out Salman Khan’s X Post Here:

