Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbor Ketan Kakkad had claimed that the Bollywood actor had filed a defamation suit against him so that he gives up the fight for his land. As per latest reports, the Mumbai Sessions Court has refused interim relief to the Bollywood actor in defamation suit against Kakkad (which the actor had filed in January) and others for ‘allegedly making derogatory remarks against him and his family over a land sale transaction’.

Salman Khan Panvel Farmhouse Dispute

Mumbai Sessions Court refuses interim relief to Salman Khan in defamation suit against Ketan Kakkad and others for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him and his family over a land sale transaction.@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/YGgMl3yLcc — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 23, 2022

