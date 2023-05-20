If reports are true then, Salman Khan is planning to construct a 19-stoyed plush hotel will be sea-facing at Carter road, Bandra. According to Times Of India, the building plan approved by BMC also. The hotel will have café, restaurants, gym, swimming pool and will have a conventional centre. Injured Salman Khan Flaunts His Bandage in His Latest Shirtless Pic With a 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai' Caption!.

Check Out The Post Here:

