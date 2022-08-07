Here's a treat for all Salman Khan fans, as a new video of the superstar has surfaced online that sees him in Dubai. In the old viral clip, the bhaijaan can be seen scrolling through his phone while waiting at a cafe. Well, even though a little glimpse, we are sure the Dabangg star's fans are the happiest. Godfather: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s Leaked Picture From the Film’s Set Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)