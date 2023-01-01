Sana Saeed, who is popularly known for her role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is engaged! The actress is happily engaged to Csaba Wagner. She shared a video of the proposal moment and even flaunted her beautiful engagement ring as well. Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar, Flaunts Her Ring From the Dreamy Proposal (View Pics).

Sana Saeed And Csaba Wagner Engaged

