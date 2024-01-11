Sanam Puri, the renowned singer, recently celebrated his marriage to Zuchobeni Tungoe in a picturesque ceremony, with enchanting moments from the event circulating widely on the internet. A fan page shared a surreal video capturing the couple exchanging holy vows, officiated by a priest. Embracing a Christian bride and groom aesthetic, Zuchobeni looked radiant in a white wedding gown, while Sanam appeared dapper in a black tuxedo with matching boots and accessories. The video showcase the couple's elegant and stylish wedding looks, leaving fans and well-wishers in awe of the joyous occasion. Sanam Recreates 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' For Their New Track and It's a Treat for The Band's Fans! (Watch Video).

Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe's Wedding Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi (@sanam_juhi)

