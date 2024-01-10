Renowned singer Sanam Puri is ready to embark on marital bliss with his longtime girlfriend, singer-model Zuchobeni Tungoe, in Nagaland on January 11. In a recent interview, Sanam joyfully shared the news, unveiling the distinctive theme for their nuptials. The couple aims to highlight the charm of wedding ceremonies from their respective homelands, Punjab and Nagaland. "Our wedding theme harmoniously blends the vivacity of Punjabi traditions with the distinctive customs of the Naga people," expressed Sanam to Bombay Times. The festivities, spanning two days, will encompass traditional rituals, surrounded by the warmth of close friends and family. Sanam Recreates 'Kya Hua Tera Wada' For Their New Track and It's a Treat for The Band's Fans! (Watch Video).

