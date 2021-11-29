Amongst the many things that Sanjay Dutt is doing, he has also been appointed as the brand ambassador for the government of Arunachal. The actor took to Twitter to share the news with a smiling picture. He added that he will be shooting a promo video soon for the same as well.

Take A Look At His Post Below:

Very honoured to be appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Government of Arunachal! Looking forward to shooting a media campaign with @rahulmittra13 to celebrate 50 years of statehood! Thank you CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji & Assembly Speaker @pasang_sona Ji for the grand welcome! pic.twitter.com/fkM8VoYLrT — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 29, 2021

