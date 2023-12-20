Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt, delighted fans, posting an Instagram story of her dinner rendezvous with Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor. The shared picture captured Kapoor's relaxed attire, while Trishala dazzled in a chic black dress. Trishala Dutt's candid glimpse into the evening outing left fans eager for more insights into the enjoyable get-together with Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking under the success of his movie Animal. Sanjay Dutt Shares Heartwarming Post to Wish Daughter Trishala Dutt On Her Birthday (Watch Video).

See Trishala Dutt's Outing With Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor and Trishala Dutt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

