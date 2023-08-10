Trishala Dutt received the most heartwarming gift on her birthday from daddy and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The veteran star took to Instagram a posted video montage highlighting all the good time he spent with Trishala. Along with the endearing clip, he also penned a heartfelt note for his daughter. Aww, too cute! Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Sanjay Dutt Drops a Pic From the Sets of Leo and Wishes His Co-Star ‘A Year Filled With Success’ As He Turns 49.

Sanjay Dutt Wishes Trishala:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)