Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter and announced he and his family has tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier on July 5, he took to the microblogging site and revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. With his latest tweet after recovering, he thanked everyone for all love and blessings. Sanjay Gupta to Helm Web Series on Baby Patankar – Narcotics Queen of India.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Thank you to all for all the love and blessings. Entire family has tested negative for Covid. Holidays here we come!!! — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)