Sanjay Kapoor recently starred in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, which was released on Netflix on March 15. Sanjay Kapoor, who is known for his fitness regime, took to his Instagram account to share a dedicated arm workout session with his fans. In the videos shared, the actor could be seen doing a single-arm bicep curl, and in the second video, the Murder Mubarak actor looked completely focused as he did tricep pushdowns. Sharing his workout video, the actor wrote, "Exercise Mubarak from the team of Murder Mubarak, in Remembrance of Leo Mathews" Murder Mubarak also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles. Murder Mubarak Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan's Engaging Whodunnit is Foiled by Its Anti-Climactic Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Sanjay Kapoor’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

