Sanjay Mishra confessed in his latest Twitter post that he was unable to make it to his son's birthday on July 12 and the reason behind it is Subhash Ghai. He revealed how it was his dream to work with the ace filmmaker and he cannot afford to miss the chance. However, he promised his son to make up for the loss by catching with him a day after his birthday.

बेटा Pal , I couldn't come to UR birthday 🎂, because of work sorry, life मैं एक तमन्ना हमेशा से थी कि @SubhashGhai1 ji के साथ काम करें , उन्हीं के फिल्मों को देखकर बड़ा हुआ तुम्हारा पापा👶🧓 Birthday तुम्हारा, Gift मुझे मिला, अपने पापा को माफ कर दो ♥️🌸 Tomorrow I will be there pic.twitter.com/w4yIsyYVFD — Sanjay Mishra (@imsanjaimishra) July 12, 2021

