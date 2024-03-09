The release date of Sanki, starring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde, has been unveiled! On March 9, the makers took to their social media and shared that Ahan-Pooja's upcoming romantic drama will be released in cinemas on February 14, 2025, Valentine's Day. The film is written by Rajat Aroora and directed by debutant directors Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah. Ruslaan: Makers Unveil New Poster of Aayush Sharma's Fierce Look in Katyayan Shivpuri's Directorial, Film Teaser To Release on March 12 (View Pic).

Sanki Release Date Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)