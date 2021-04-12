Sara Ali Khan looks like an ace vlogger in a recent video she posted on Instagram. She is with her mother Amrita Singh and the actress shares her experience of the frosty weather in Gulmarg and how well she is spending some family time in the snowy terrain of Kashmir with mom. Sara captioned the video. "Namaste Darshako, Watch Sara Bako, Out of shame mommy will face Dhako,But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho."

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)