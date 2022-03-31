Sara Ali Khan has penned an adorable post for Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara has shared stills alongside the Death in the Gunj star and captioned it "Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath.

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)