Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha's dhamakedar new track "Gujju Pataka" to release on June 16, sharp 11: 11 a.m. Recently the actor shared a short video of the song. No doubt this song will make you groove. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, actor Kiara Advani will play key role in the film and the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Satyaprem Ki Katha Song ‘Aaj Ke Baad’: Kartik Aaryan – Kiara Advani Make a Beautiful Groom and Bride in This Soothing Wedding Track (Watch Video).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)