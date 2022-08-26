Sawan Kumar Tak passed away on August 25 at the age of 86. There are several from the film fraternity who remembered the filmmaker. Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and offered condolences. He mentioned in his post, “My thoughts & prayers for Saawan ji and his family. You will be missed, Sir.” Salman Khan Mourns the Demise of Director Saawan Kumar Tak.

RIP Sawan Kumar Tak

My thoughts & prayers for Saawan ji and his family. You will be missed, Sir. Rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)