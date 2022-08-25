Saawan Kumar Tak who was a Bollywood filmmaker has passed away. He was 86. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24 and was suffering from several ailments. His lungs were weak too. Salman Khan took to social media to offer heartfelt condolences to him. She shared a picture with him and captioned his post as: ‘May u rest in peace my dear Saawan ji. Have always loved n respected u.’ Azam Ansari Aka Salman Khan’s Doppelganger Makes Instagram Reels on Railway Bridge in Lucknow; Booked (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)