The teaser of the track “Deewaane” from the film Selfiee, which released in theatres on February 24, has been unveiled. The song showcases Emraan Hashmi romancing Jacqueline Fernandez in this love ballad. The two look stunning together in traditional ensembles. The full song will be dropped on March 3. Selfiee: Wikipedia Page of Akshay Kumar's Film Vandalised; Movie's Name Changed to 'Tatti' Before It Was Rectified (View Pic).

Watch The Teaser Of The Song Deewaane Below:

