The official trailer of Selfiee is out! Starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in key roles, the movie is a Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Driving License. The story of the flick revolves around Akki as a superstar who locks horns with a motor inspector (Emraan) for license. The film releases in cinema halls on February 24. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Official Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Film Driving Licence Goes on Floor!

Watch Selfiee Trailer Below:

