Udit Narayan has sparked controversy again after a new video of him kissing multiple female fans went viral. The footage, shared by an X (formerly known as Twitter) user on Wednesday (February 6), shows fans eagerly approaching the singer for selfies following his concert. Dressed in a blue formal outfit, Narayan is seen interacting with and even kissing some female fans. At one point, he even kisses a woman on the lips, although the fan laughs in response. The incident has caused an uproar on social media, with many expressing their discomfort over the singer’s actions. Netizens even called him 'Emraan Hashmi' for his behaviour. Udit Narayan Lip-Kissing Female Fan Viral Video Sparks Memefest Online! Netizens Express Their Displeasure by Sharing Humorous Instagram Reels, Funny Memes and Jibes.

Udit Narayan's Another Video of Kissing a Female Fan

Another video of Udit Narayan pic.twitter.com/dYGWgPfUHl — Savage SiyaRam (@SavageSiyaram) February 5, 2025

Oh God

He’s serial obsessive offender — Prof. M. Bhrahmadeo (@profBramha) February 6, 2025

Wait What?

Serial kisser Imran Hashmi — VD (@vishaldevaliya) February 6, 2025

No Comments

Wow ye to tharki hai bhai. — Ashok Baral (@ashokbaral1973) February 5, 2025

