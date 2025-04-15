Singer Udit Narayan has been at the centre of controversy after videos of him kissing on the lips of a female fan surfaced on social media. His contemporary and popular singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya had earlier come in defence of Narayan’s actions. Now, in another interview, Bhattacharya came forward with a rather bizarre explanation while supporting his friend amid the ongoing controversy. “It’s the woman’s fault,” continues Bhattacharya during an interview with ANI. He further dismissed his fellow singer’s actions and stated that for a star of Narayan’s stature, such incidents are common, but the woman in the audience was at fault. “He doesn’t know the difference between smooch, kiss and a hug,” he added. As the podcast video went viral, netizens had mixed reactions to offer. While a section of internet users’ misogynistic comments on the video couldn’t go unnoticed, others added a bit of humour and wit to Bhattacharya’s bizarre explanation. ‘Hum Decent Log Hain’: Udit Narayan Reacts to Backlash Over Kissing Female Fans During Live Concert in Resurfaced Viral Video.

‘It’s the Woman’s Fault!’ Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Udit Narayan's Kiss Controversy

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: ANI/ Instagram)

