We often come across videos of singers and public figures that go viral online. While some videos are heartwarming and fun to watch, others go viral for simply being cringeworthy or just inappropriate. The latest video that is going viral on various social media platforms falls into the latter category. A video of Indian singer Udit Narayan kissing a female fan on the lips at an event is going viral for being extremely inappropriate. In the video, the fan approaches the singer, who is on stage, to take a photo with him. She gives him a peck on the cheek, but he turns his face and kisses her on the lips, leaving her shocked. Watch the viral video below. ‘Despicable and Gross’: Singer Srinivas Slams Udit Narayan for Kissing Female Fans in Viral Video.

In the same video, we also see him kissing other female fans who approach him for photos or signatures. Ever since the video went viral online, netizens have been expressing their disgust and displeasure by sharing humorous Instagram reels, funny memes, and taking jibes at the singer. Many are even sharing old videos where he is seen kissing other reputed singers forcefully and inappropriately. Many have taken to social media to call him out with funny memes—while some are calling him a serial kisser, others are comparing him to that one creepy old man. View the viral posts below. Udit Narayan’s Old Video of Kissing Alka Yagnik Onstage Resurfaces Amid Facing Backlash for Kissing Fans – WATCH.

LOL!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manthan Gattani (@manthangattani)

Udit Narayan Kissing Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔥Divya🔥 (@meandivya)

ROFL!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Palak | Content Creator | Voice over artist | Surat (@myrjpalak)

50 Shades of Udit Ji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Memes (@theindianmemes)

Taking the Line Too Seriously

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garh of Memes (@garh_of_memes)

Udit Narayan Mentally

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chauhan Humour (@chauhan_humour)

Serial Kisser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logkyakahenge (@log.kya.kahenge)

Udit Narayan Kissing Scenes

Udit Narayan Hilarious Video

Kissing or Stamping?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Abhinav (@rjabhinavv)

The singer’s behaviour is undeniably inappropriate, and his actions easily make anyone who watches the video uncomfortable. However, it is important to call out people, celebrities or not, who engage in such behaviour.

