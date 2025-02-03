Playback singer Srinivas has strongly criticised Udit Narayan after a controversial video of him kissing female fans during a live concert went viral. Taking to Instagram, Srinivas called the act “gross,” adding that “arrogance has no place in either public or private life.” The video, filmed during a performance of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani", shows Narayan leaning in to kiss female fans who approached him for selfies. The incident sparked intense reactions on social media, with many expressing shock and criticism. Later, Narayan, reacting to the kissing controversy, defended his actions, even expressing a desire for the Bharat Ratna. ‘My Heart Is Pure’: Udit Narayan Expresses Desire for Bharat Ratna, Defends His Actions Amid Backlash Over Kissing Controversy.

Srinivas Slams Udit Narayan - Read Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinivas (@srinivas_singer)

Udit Narayan's Kissing Video

Everyone is trolling and criticizing Udit Narayan, which is fair, but no one is questioning the lady who kissed him first. That’s how our morally corrupt, hypocritical society works. 😏#UditNarayan pic.twitter.com/qLcnRq4YRt — Sann (@san_x_m) February 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)